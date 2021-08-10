Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 10th (1COV, ADAP, ADNT, ADV, ALV, AMED, AMN, AOX, APLS, APTV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 10th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $325.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $115.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €16.90 ($19.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €18.40 ($21.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $115.00 to $102.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $93.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $118.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($115.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $400.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $64.00 to $69.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target raised by Stephens from $165.00 to $180.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €600.00 ($705.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €15.50 ($18.24) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $227.00 to $198.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $225.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €155.60 ($183.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $255.00 to $252.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $89.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €287.00 ($337.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $299.00 to $308.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $62.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $63.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $64.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $200.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $208.00 to $220.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $52.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $85.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $44.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

