Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 10th (BAND, CPB, FISV, IRM, SNSE, SPPI, SRC, STFC, STN, SUPN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 10th:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth reported healthy second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, it benefits from cost-effective operations. The acquisition of Voxbone complements its product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform to better serve global customers. With an accretive customer base, the Communications Platform-as-a-Service segment is believed to be a long-term growth driver. However, it operates in a highly competitive market. High operating costs dent its margins. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers. It is heavily dependent on third parties to avail key software and services for billing purposes, which often leads to billing inconsistencies.”

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Campbell Soup have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company posted drab third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the consensus mark. Management slashed its fiscal 2021 view. Sales were largely hurt by tough comparisons with the year-ago period, which benefited from the initial pandemic-led demand spike. Elevated inflation, rise in supply-chain expenses and some executional headwinds related to the transformation plan plagued the margins. Nonetheless, the company is on track with pricing actions, which is expected to show results in fiscal 2022. Also, brand strength and focus on saving efforts bode well. Campbell Soup has been benefitting from its growing Snacks business. The segment formed almost 48% of the company’s top line in the fiscal third quarter”

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $116.00 price target on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iron Mountain’s better-than-anticipated second-quarter results reflected the improvements in the company’s storage and service segments’ performance. The company has leased 19 megawatts of capacity at its global data-center portfolio through the first seven months of the ongoing year. Recently, Iron Mountain signed a 10-year 2.4-megawatt lease with a Fortune 100 Tech customer at its WPA-1 facility in Boyers, PA. In addition to that, the company has entered into a EUR 76-million agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Singapore-based Calcium DC Pte. Ltd. Shares of Iron Mountain have outperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past six months. Nevertheless, higher reliance on non-paper-based technologies and slowdown in service activity are expected to act as headwinds for the service segment.”

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

