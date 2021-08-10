Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

