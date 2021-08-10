Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Erasca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Erasca has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.