Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

