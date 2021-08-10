Eristica Price Hits $0.0017 (ERT)

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Eristica has a total market cap of $285,862.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eristica has traded up 252.4% against the US dollar. One Eristica coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00864833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00109200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00154391 BTC.

About Eristica

Eristica is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. The official message board for Eristica is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eristica’s official website is eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

