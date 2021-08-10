ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.780 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.78 EPS.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,061. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

