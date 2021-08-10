EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s (ESLOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

Shares of ESLOY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,724. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $99.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

