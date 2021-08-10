ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 10,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57.

