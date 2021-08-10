Etherisc DIP Token Market Capitalization Reaches $31.68 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $31.68 million and approximately $267,852.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00873053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00109283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00153786 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

