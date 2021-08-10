EvenCoin Trading 38.1% Higher This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $59,257.21 and $119,710.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00341706 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.38 or 0.00929638 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

