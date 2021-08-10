EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0240 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $750,526.99 and approximately $24,325.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

