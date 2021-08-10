Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

EVBG stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,184. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.16.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

