EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $19.85

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 19.85, but opened at 18.70. EverCommerce shares last traded at 18.98, with a volume of 331 shares.

EVCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

