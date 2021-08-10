Everest (ID) Trading 96.1% Higher Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Everest has traded 96.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001202 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $63.16 million and $1.68 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00045483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00163165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.41 or 0.99986920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00816527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.