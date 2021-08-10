Exeedme Reaches Market Cap of $16.17 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $16.17 million and approximately $611,817.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00155279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00147769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,561.57 or 0.99644669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00816573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

