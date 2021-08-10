EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Raised to $6.25

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EXFO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EXFO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of EXFO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $345.82 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,996,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in EXFO by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

