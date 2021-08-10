EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $6.25 at National Bank Financial

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 352,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,940. The company has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.