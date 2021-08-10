Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Shares Up 0.4%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 1,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXETF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.3812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Extendicare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

