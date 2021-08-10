Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

EXR stock opened at $175.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,721 shares of company stock worth $3,038,796 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

