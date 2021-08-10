F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $349,860.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.