FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel Sells 4,554 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Zimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.00. 122,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,681. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

