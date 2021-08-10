FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $4,461,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

NYSE FDS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

