Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Fair Oaks Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.68 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.66. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Oaks Income in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

