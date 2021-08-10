Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Fair Oaks Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock remained flat at $GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday. 196,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,496. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.67. Fair Oaks Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01).
