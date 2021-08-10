Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Fair Oaks Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock remained flat at $GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday. 196,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,496. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.67. Fair Oaks Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

