Falcon Project One Day Volume Reaches $2,942.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $2,942.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00162379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00148642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,675.20 or 0.99894954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00826940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

