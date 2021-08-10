Falconswap (FSW) Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $78,230.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00849606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041300 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

