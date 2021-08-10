Fangdd Network Group (DUO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DUO stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.96. Fangdd Network Group has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

