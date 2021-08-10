Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,227.38

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 38% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $47,227.38 and $16.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

