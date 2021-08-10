FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55.

About FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF)

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

