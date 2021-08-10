Fear NFTs 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.57 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003422 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00161880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.26 or 1.00203729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00818707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,525,546 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

