Feathercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.72 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $20,700.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

