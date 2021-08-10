Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.04

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 2404158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMCC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

The stock has a market cap of $676.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

