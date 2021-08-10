FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in FedEx by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $187.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

