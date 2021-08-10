FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.03 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 366,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. FedNat has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50.

Get FedNat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.