FedoraCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $160,410.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $160,410.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00364229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

