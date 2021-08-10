Fei Protocol Price Tops $1.00 (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $133.95 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00159289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00147360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,314.66 or 0.99788039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.00816419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

