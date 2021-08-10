Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

FXPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 436 ($5.70).

Shares of FXPO stock traded up GBX 12.60 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 451 ($5.89). 1,103,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,050. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 447.17.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North acquired 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

