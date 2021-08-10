Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.
FXPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 436 ($5.70).
Shares of FXPO stock traded up GBX 12.60 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 451 ($5.89). 1,103,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,050. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 447.17.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.