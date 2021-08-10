Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,498.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,498 ($32.64) and traded as low as GBX 2,341 ($30.59). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,367 ($30.93), with a volume of 254,675 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FEVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,318.75 ($30.29).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,498. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 66.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

