FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

