Financial Contrast: Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) & Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orkla ASA and Deutsche Post, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 1 2 4 0 2.43 Deutsche Post 0 3 10 0 2.77

Deutsche Post has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Deutsche Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Orkla ASA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orkla ASA and Deutsche Post’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $5.03 billion 1.77 $465.95 million N/A N/A Deutsche Post $76.31 billion 1.10 $3.40 billion $2.70 25.04

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Orkla ASA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Post shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Post pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Orkla ASA and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 9.77% 14.36% 8.59% Deutsche Post 6.30% 31.71% 8.49%

Risk and Volatility

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Orkla ASA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, PaulÃºns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana and MTR brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, GÃ¶teborgs Kex, SÃ¦tre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Adazu, and Kalev brands; care products under the Zalo, Jif, Sun, Define, Sunsilk, Blenda, MÃ¶ller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, Salvequick, Riemann, Jordan, and Pierre Robert brands; and food ingredients under the Odense Marcipan, Mors hjemmebakte, KronJÃ¤st, Bakkedal, and Naturli' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

