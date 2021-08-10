Financial Survey: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Continental Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.43 $121.82 million $0.47 22.64 Continental Resources $2.59 billion 4.95 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -29.79

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Resources. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 148.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Continental Resources pays out -37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63% Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19%

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Black Stone Minerals and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00 Continental Resources 3 10 7 0 2.20

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential downside of 5.69%. Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $34.48, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Continental Resources on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

