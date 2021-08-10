Financial Survey: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) vs. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Whiting Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 4 4 0 2.33 Whiting Petroleum 0 3 7 0 2.70

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus target price of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus target price of $54.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Whiting Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.35 $1.14 billion $0.43 25.88 Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 21.13% 7.23% 2.06% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

