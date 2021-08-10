FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $11,000.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

