First National Bank Sioux Falls Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 4.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 140,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $49.54. 957,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,302,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

