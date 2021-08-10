First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Gap Down to $202.76

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $202.76, but opened at $195.14. First Republic Bank shares last traded at $197.62, with a volume of 13,989 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $238,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

