First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of First Republic Bank worth $154,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 919,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.62. 52,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.13. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

