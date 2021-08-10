First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.03. 90,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 117,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

