First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.70

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.70 and last traded at $115.70, with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.39.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 86.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 716.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

