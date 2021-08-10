First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

